Letter: Parson needs to address clemency case backlog

Reps. Shamed Dogan and Tracy McCreery issued a welcomed bipartisan call for Gov. Mike Parson to use his clemency power in the op-ed, "This is the season for Gov. Parson to consider clemency" (Dec. 11). However, I was dismayed to see that the backlog of pending clemency petitions has grown to nearly 3,500 cases today. This shows a lack of responsible governance.
Since some of these petitions date back to the Jay Nixon administration and beyond, Gov. Parson may not be responsible for causing this backlog, but he is responsible for addressing it. Rather than seeing this as a burden, I urge the governor to embrace this as an opportunity to show mercy to individuals like Patty Prewitt who have served several decades and are no threat to public safety. It's the compassionate, fiscally responsible action to take. Gov. Parson, show Missouri bold, just and moral leadership. Grant clemency to Prewitt and others this Christmas season.
Rev. June Pearse • St. Louis County