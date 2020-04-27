Letter: Parson passes the buck when it comes to facts

Regarding the editorial “Coronavirus moves to the heartland, where some issues make it more dangerous.” (April 22): Gov. Mike Parson’s modus operandi is to pass the proverbial buck. And he’s at it again. When Gov. Parson personally feels insulted, he creates a criticism of other folks where there isn’t one. He then acts as though he’s standing up for the people supposedly defamed, and he cowardly hides behind them. It’s a guise.
Parson’s most recent put-on involves his defense of rural Missourians against what he says was a “simple-minded” characterization of them by the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board. However, it’s a depiction that simply never occurred. It’s possible Parson took exception to the panel referencing unique problems facing the less dense areas in our state. Why? Well, Parson and the Missouri Republican Party helped produce many of the issues mentioned, like lack of medical insurance.
Parson uses projection as a self-defense mechanism to cloak his insecurities. At a recent news conference, Parson dedicated a passage from Theodore Roosevelt’s “Citizenship is a Republic” speech to “front-line workers.” Roosevelt’s words: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.” But, no one was showing disapproval toward the job performance of health care workers, first responders, etc. Citizens were panning questionable decisions made by Parson. He wielded them as a guise to vent his frustrations. Sad.
The buck doesn’t stop with Parson, he just passes it over and over again.
C. William Gardner • St. Louis
