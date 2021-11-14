 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson pays Missourians to get, then not get, the shot
Letter: Parson pays Missourians to get, then not get, the shot

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson removes his mask to answer questions during a press conference at a federally-supported FEMA mass vaccination site at the Dome at America's Center Convention Complex on April 5.

(Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com)

 Sara Diggins,

Regarding "Parson mulling jobless benefits for Missourians fired for not getting vaccinated" (Nov. 9): Gov. Mike Parson has once again outdone himself. First we offer people payment to get the vaccine and now he proposes that we pay them not to get it. Brilliant.

Gregory Brabbee • Ladue

