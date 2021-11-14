Letter: Parson pays Missourians to get, then not get, the shot

-
Letter: Democrats didn’t deliver? What about GOP obstruction?
-
Letter: Hawley’s manhood speech reveals he is unfit for office
-
Letter: Justice Berger correctly interpreted the 2nd Amendment
-
Letter: Rep. Wagner deserves rebuke for infrastructure vote
-
Letter: Grandstanding Josh Hawley manufactures phony issue
Regarding "Parson mulling jobless benefits for Missourians fired for not getting vaccinated" (Nov. 9): Gov. Mike Parson has once again outdone himself. First we offer people payment to get the vaccine and now he proposes that we pay them not to get it. Brilliant.
Gregory Brabbee • Ladue
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!