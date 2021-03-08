 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson plays politics with Missouri’s vaccine distribution
Letter: Parson plays politics with Missouri's vaccine distribution

Gov. Mike Parson visits vaccination clinics in St. Louis metropolitan area

Gov. Mike Parson congratulates Nancy Thro on receiving her second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccination as he tours the vaccination clinic with the president of Christian Hospital Northeast, Rick Stevens, center, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Missouri Gov. Parson promises vaccine equity amid criticism over urban distribution” (March 5): Gov. Mike Parson claims there was equal vaccine distribution across Missouri, while at the same time he admits there are many more people in urban areas like St. Louis and Kansas City, requiring more time to vaccinate. Why not simply send more vaccines to those urban areas instead of to rural areas, where there are fewer people?

In my opinion, the reason is that urban areas have more Blacks who vote Democratic, while rural areas have more whites who vote Republican. Is it political malfeasance or simple lack of competence? I hope Missouri voters have good memories.

Rick Ackerman • University City

