Letter: Parson plays politics with Missouri’s vaccine distribution

Regarding “Missouri Gov. Parson promises vaccine equity amid criticism over urban distribution” (March 5): Gov. Mike Parson claims there was equal vaccine distribution across Missouri, while at the same time he admits there are many more people in urban areas like St. Louis and Kansas City, requiring more time to vaccinate. Why not simply send more vaccines to those urban areas instead of to rural areas, where there are fewer people?
In my opinion, the reason is that urban areas have more Blacks who vote Democratic, while rural areas have more whites who vote Republican. Is it political malfeasance or simple lack of competence? I hope Missouri voters have good memories.
Rick Ackerman • University City