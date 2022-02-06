Letter: Parson’s anti-science leadership came back to haunt him

Regarding “Parson calls failure to confirm Missouri health director ‘disgraceful’ and ‘an embarrassment to the state’” (Feb. 2): The typical hypocrisy from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson around his response to the coronavirus pandemic showed up loud and clear in his reaction to the demise of Donald Kauerauf’s nomination to be the state’s health director.

After vocal but misplaced opposition from conservatives in the Legislature and the public, Kauerauf left the stage to the accompaniment of Parson’s sob song that criticisms of his nominee were “nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong, and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve.”

Sadly, those same terms could be used to describe Parson’s entire attitude toward the pandemic that continues to afflict Missourians. From the start, he has consistently put politics over sensible health care policy that could have battled the virus and saved lives. Don’t want to wear a dang mask? You shouldn’t have to, in Parson’s thinking.

Those who followed his misguided leadership have become too powerful for his liking, and his anti-science attitudes have proven fatal to his efforts to inject some medical sense into statewide attitudes and policies. The result is disgraceful, embarrassing and unquestionably wrong. And, once again, Missourians suffer.

Dale Singer • St. Louis County