Letter: Parson’s credit monitoring offer is just a distraction

Regarding “After flaws discovered in teacher website, Missouri offering credit monitoring to educators” (Nov. 11): This was a brilliant move by Gov. Mike Parson to divert attention from his major screw-up. With no facts to support him, he adroitly accused the Post-Dispatch of “hacking” the state’s website. Parson called this a “crime against Missouri teachers.” That is a serious accusation. It was pure genius to put the blame on the newspaper for this. It was a masterful stroke when he called for an investigation by the Cole County prosecutor and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

But the next move was truly the work of a master of deceit: The production of a video praising Parson for standing up to the “fake news factory” was classic. This proved to be profitable for Parson. After the video was produced, more than $85,000 in contributions were made to his political action committee.