Letter: Parson’s credit monitoring offer is just a distraction
Letter: Parson's credit monitoring offer is just a distraction

Gov. Mike Parson responds to Post-Dispatch data security story

A photo made Thursday Oct. 14, 2021 shows Missouri Gov. Mike Parson responding via Facebook Live (above, on a computer screen), to an article by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (below, on the STLtoday.com website) regarding the security of Missouri teachers' Social Security numbers on the Missouri Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education website. (Photo by Michael Hamtil/St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

 Michael Hamtil

Regarding “After flaws discovered in teacher website, Missouri offering credit monitoring to educators” (Nov. 11): This was a brilliant move by Gov. Mike Parson to divert attention from his major screw-up. With no facts to support him, he adroitly accused the Post-Dispatch of “hacking” the state’s website. Parson called this a “crime against Missouri teachers.” That is a serious accusation. It was pure genius to put the blame on the newspaper for this. It was a masterful stroke when he called for an investigation by the Cole County prosecutor and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

But the next move was truly the work of a master of deceit: The production of a video praising Parson for standing up to the “fake news factory” was classic. This proved to be profitable for Parson. After the video was produced, more than $85,000 in contributions were made to his political action committee.

By the time Parson’s tirades were finished, his supporters were not talking about the damage that was done to the 650,000 Missouri teachers whose Social Security numbers were potentially made vulnerable. They were too busy praising him for the powerful actions he took against the press.

There has been no word yet on the results of Parson’s directed investigations. Does anyone believe he will return the $85,000 if the findings don’t go his way?

John Davis • St. Charles

