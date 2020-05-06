Letter: Parson’s excuse about not wearing face mask is senseless
Regarding “Missouri governor says he ‘chose not to’ wear mask in store” (May 4): I was disgusted at Gov. Mike Parson’s choice not to wear a mask, except in a medical center, when he recently visited southwest Missouri. I was even more disgusted with the explanation for his actions: “I chose not to. I don’t think that it is government’s role to mandate who wears one. It really goes back to your personal responsibility.”

That excuse is just plain dumb — even more so than Vice President Mike Pence’s justification for not wearing a mask when he visited the Mayo Clinic last week. Pence said that he wanted to look workers in the eye and say thank you. Is it possible that Parson does not understand the purpose of the mask, that it’s not to protect himself but to protect others? Or does he know this but chooses to ignore the medical experts to advance his personal and political interests?

This is not a question of personal responsibility. It is a matter of civic responsibility. Whether wearing a mask should be mandated is arguable, but in regions such as Hong Kong where mask-wearing is nearly universal, there have been dramatically fewer cases and deaths. A governor should lead by example and demonstrate what it looks like to be a responsible member of society, concerned above all not with politics, but with the public good.

Merle Singer • St. Louis County

