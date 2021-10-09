Letter: Parson’s execution move shows he’s not really ‘pro-life’

On the STLtoday.com Political Fix page on Oct. 4, there was a photo of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson next to a sign bragging that he’s the “Most Pro-Life Governor. Ever.” That’s because he’s trying yet again to shut down Planned Parenthood (“Missouri governor tries new tactic in ongoing attempt to shut down Planned Parenthood”). Below that was a photo of Ernest Lee Johnson, whose execution Parson refused to stop (“Parson won’t stop execution of intellectually disabled Missouri man”).
True, Planned Parenthood provides abortion services — but it also provides low-cost birth control; HIV testing, LGBT and men’s health services (cancer, sexually transmitted disease and fertility treatment); anemia, cholesterol, high blood pressure, cancer, diabetes, and thyroid screenings; coronavirus, flu, and tetanus vaccinations; rape counseling; pregnancy testing and support for the many women who want to continue their pregnancies; and much more. Yet, Parson wants to permanently close Planned Parenthood.
How can Parson be “pro-life” when he wants to end low-cost health care for men and women? How can he be pro-life when he refuses to spare Johnson’s life despite clemency appeals from Pope Francis, members of Congress and many others? Are embryos the only ones Parson wants to protect?
DeAnne Brown • Maryland Heights