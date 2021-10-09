Letter: Parson’s execution move shows he’s not really ‘pro-life’

On the STLtoday.com Political Fix page on Oct. 4, there was a photo of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson next to a sign bragging that he’s the “Most Pro-Life Governor. Ever.” That’s because he’s trying yet again to shut down Planned Parenthood (“Missouri governor tries new tactic in ongoing attempt to shut down Planned Parenthood”). Below that was a photo of Ernest Lee Johnson, whose execution Parson refused to stop (“Parson won’t stop execution of intellectually disabled Missouri man”).