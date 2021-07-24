Letter: Parson’s failed pandemic leadership crippled Missouri

Regarding “Missouri governor doesn’t want door-to-door vaccine help” (July 8): Has anyone seriously connected the dots between the coronavirus explosion in southwest Missouri to Gov. Mike Parson’s denying and ridiculing the importance of precautions like mask-wearing early in the pandemic?

Accepting a leadership role should imply a commitment (even a sacred promise) to protect those whom you lead. That goes for other elected officials as well.

His obstinate ignorance of scientific research has not only cost Missourians’ lives, but consider the excessive cost of the care and hospitalization of the presently infected population, never mind the rapid infection rate galloping across the state.

Don’t we Missourians deserve better? Do we have to be the laughingstock of the nation because of poor leadership? Let’s ask ourselves this the next time we go to the polls.

Noel Leicht • St. Louis