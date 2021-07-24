 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson’s failed pandemic leadership crippled Missouri
0 comments

Letter: Parson’s failed pandemic leadership crippled Missouri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media's questions after he signed a bill to increase the state's gas tax on July 13 at the Buck O'Neil Bridge in Kansas City, Mo.

(Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)

 Shelly Yang, The Kansas City Star

Regarding “Missouri governor doesn’t want door-to-door vaccine help” (July 8): Has anyone seriously connected the dots between the coronavirus explosion in southwest Missouri to Gov. Mike Parson’s denying and ridiculing the importance of precautions like mask-wearing early in the pandemic?

Accepting a leadership role should imply a commitment (even a sacred promise) to protect those whom you lead. That goes for other elected officials as well.

His obstinate ignorance of scientific research has not only cost Missourians’ lives, but consider the excessive cost of the care and hospitalization of the presently infected population, never mind the rapid infection rate galloping across the state.

Don’t we Missourians deserve better? Do we have to be the laughingstock of the nation because of poor leadership? Let’s ask ourselves this the next time we go to the polls.

Noel Leicht • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports