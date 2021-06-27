 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Parson’s gun policy is just more showboating for base
0 comments

Letter: Parson’s gun policy is just more showboating for base

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Announcment of Operation Legend in St. Louis

Missouri governor Mike Parson addresses the media following the announcement that 50 federal agents will be deployed to St. Louis to help local law enforcement fight violent crime at SLMPD Headquarters on Thursday, August 6, 2020. St. Louis and Memphis are the two newest cities that were announced to be apart of Operation Legend. (Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com)

Regarding “Parson will sign Second Amendment bill declaring federal gun laws ‘invalid’ in Missouri” (June 10): Gov. Mike Parson — who was in law enforcement — and his fellow Republicans passed a law stating they would not stand for the rule of federal law. What they stand for is showboating for the base because President Joe Biden dared to speak about gun control in the wake of multiple mass shootings. Meanwhile, no law-abiding citizens are having their guns seized by the government.

Pamela Moller • Hannibal, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports