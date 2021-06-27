Letter: Parson’s gun policy is just more showboating for base

Regarding “Parson will sign Second Amendment bill declaring federal gun laws ‘invalid’ in Missouri” (June 10): Gov. Mike Parson — who was in law enforcement — and his fellow Republicans passed a law stating they would not stand for the rule of federal law. What they stand for is showboating for the base because President Joe Biden dared to speak about gun control in the wake of multiple mass shootings. Meanwhile, no law-abiding citizens are having their guns seized by the government.