Letter: Parson’s ‘hacking’ accusation is just a political stunt
Letter: Parson’s ‘hacking’ accusation is just a political stunt

Regarding “Parson says he still believes Post-Dispatch reporter broke hacking law” (Dec. 7): I have a graduate degree and am licensed as a substitute teacher in the state of Missouri. Consequently, I’m now receiving free credit monitoring as a result of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website error that put teachers’ Social Security numbers at risk of exposure.

As concerning as this security breach is to me, it’s even more concerning that Gov. Mike Parson would try to pin the blame on a Post-Dispatch reporter who clearly did the state, and those of us affected by this oversight, a favor.

Numerous people who work in cybersecurity and law enforcement have clearly stated that no crime was committed. For the governor to have the Missouri Highway Patrol and a county prosecutor investigate what I believe is a non-crime is total nonsense. And a big waste of taxpayer money.

My guess is that the governor is well aware of this and is simply putting forth with this bogus accusation as a political stunt to earn points with his base. And if that’s the case, all I can say is that the man has no shame whatsoever.

Chris Brethwaite • Raytown, Mo.

