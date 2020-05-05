Letter: Parson’s reopening now is a crime against Missourians

As Gov. Mike Parson opens Missouri, I’m concerned about several things. First, if a business decides to open, what happens to the employees who are at risk? Will they lose their unemployment compensation? It seems they will because many will have to refuse work. I also don’t understand why we are reopening when there is insufficient testing and when cases aren’t even expected to peak until the latter part of May. Let’s make a comparison.
How to fight a forest fire: 1. Clear an area to create a fire break (quarantine). 2. Put out hot spots (treat). 3. Make sure all hot spots are out (test and trace). 4. Allow people to go back to the former hot zone in on a limited basis, but carefully monitor for new hot spots and put them out immediately.
How not to fight a forest fire: 1. Put out some of the fire, but allow people back in.
I believe the governor’s decision to reopen is reckless and will result in multiple deaths — basically crimes against Missouri citizens and all bordering states. Let’s get sufficient testing and wait to reopen so we don’t have to shut down again within a few weeks. It’s the wise thing to do. Recent polls show that 70% of the public wants to remain shut down.
Karen Clark • Lake Saint Louis
