Letter: Parson several steps behind in coronavirus battle

Regarding "Parson relaxes school guidance on coronavirus quarantines in Missouri" (Nov. 13): Gov. Mike Parson suggests new guidelines aimed at keeping students in school. However, he is so out of touch with current coronavirus conditions that this sounds like something he might have said 90 days ago when Missouri schools were opening. Then, virus cases were taking a brief respite before ramping back up.

Apparently, Parson is taking his cue from rural school districts in northwest Missouri, which do not reflect what urban or even many rural districts are currently facing (although by this time they may be joining the rest of us in witnessing a rapid spread).

Parson is always several steps behind in offering leadership. What will he advise 90 days from now? Hmmm, maybe something like everyone should wear a mask.

Margaret Ferguson Arrigo • Moscow Mills