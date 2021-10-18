Letter: Parson shoots the messenger about data vulnerability

Regarding “ Parson issues legal threat against Post-Dispatch after database flaws exposed ” (Oct. 15): In my opinion, the totally know-nothing and incompetent Republican Gov. Mike Parson does not control his subordinates who were responsible for potentially exposing the Social Security numbers of thousands of teachers.

The Post-Dispatch exposed malfeasance. So what does Parson do to correct the disaster? He stridently blames the Post-Dispatch for truthfully exposing his disaster to the public. This story is not about the message, but shooting the messenger.