Letter: Parson should admit his mistake as Colin Powell did

Regarding the letter "Parson shoots the messenger about data vulnerability" (Oct. 19): I wish Missouri Gov. Mike Parson would follow the example of the late Secretary of State Colin Powell, who admitted he was misinformed about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction.
Instead of thanking Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud for alerting Parson's administration to publicly posted information about teacher’s personal information, the governor has acted on misinformation and accused Renaud of being a “hacker.” Powell admitted his error on national television; Parson should follow suit.
Sheryl Rose • Ladue