Letter: Parson should confine lies to Trump's social media app

Parson

Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City on Jan. 19. Amid Republican infighting in the Legislature, Parson has largely been reduced to a lame-duck spectator. 

 David Carson,

Regarding "No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers" (Feb. 23): Gov. Mike Parson rushed to judgment in this case before he had all the facts. Now that the facts have been investigated, and the governor was shown to be wrong, then he should apologize to Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud. Truth matters. Parson chose to dig his hole deeper and persisted in telling his lie that Renaud committed a crime. If Parson wishes to continue lying about it, he can post his opinion to Trump’s “Truth Social” app, where truth doesn't matter.

Leo Birchler • St. Charles

