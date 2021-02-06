 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson should put people ahead of sports as his passion
Letter: Parson should put people ahead of sports as his passion

Regarding “Missouri lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccines intended for other state employees” (Jan. 28): Is vaccine supply and distribution in Missouri following a political agenda? When state legislators get their first round because “there was extra” and they are a tier below many of us who have priority needs and have registered but who are hearing nothing, the question begs an answer.

The biography of Gov. Mike Parson on his state contact website ends with this quote: “Governor Parson has a passion for sports, agriculture, Christ, and people.” If we, the people, rank last on his scorecard, then what is on the governor’s daily agenda that results in Missouri’s 50th-ranking for securing and distributing vaccine to all Missourians? Is it a red card, a personal foul, a technical or some other game-ending penalty that has taken him off the Missouri team?

Margaret Bucher • Creve Coeur

