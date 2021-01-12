Letter: Parson thinks Trump wasn’t responsible for violence?

Most-read stories in this section
Regarding the editorial “Hawley should resign. Silent enablers must now publicly condemn Trumpism.” (Jan. 7): Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says that he sees no reason to associate President Donald Trump with the recent violence at the Capitol. Really? Is Gov. Parson a liar or just entirely misinformed? Either way, he’s an absolute embarrassment.
Tom Manns • Clayton
