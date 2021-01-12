 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Parson thinks Trump wasn’t responsible for violence?
0 comments

Letter: Parson thinks Trump wasn’t responsible for violence?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Parson marks Missouri bicentennial with party-less inaugural

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson waves to supporters after being sworn in to his first full term as governor Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding the editorial “Hawley should resign. Silent enablers must now publicly condemn Trumpism.” (Jan. 7): Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says that he sees no reason to associate President Donald Trump with the recent violence at the Capitol. Really? Is Gov. Parson a liar or just entirely misinformed? Either way, he’s an absolute embarrassment.

Tom Manns • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports