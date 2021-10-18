Letter: Parson uses Trump tactic of distracting from his blunders

Regarding “Watch now: Missouri governor says state will use ‘all legal methods’ to investigate teacher data vulnerability” (Oct. 14): Gov. Mike Parson is taking a play right from former President Donald Trump’s playbook: take an embarrassing situation and flip it to your advantage. Rather than accept responsibility for a mistake, start accusing others.

The Post-Dispatch discovered a flaw in a state website that could have exposed 100,000 teachers to identity theft. The paper brought it to the attention of the proper state agency and delayed publishing until the flaw was fixed. Parson’s proper response should have been: Thank you for protecting our citizens. Instead, he threatened legal action.

As absurd and unethical as this is, it is tactically sound. It diverts attention from the error, demonizes the vigilant press, and further angers and divides people. A future editorial cartoon should be of Parson sitting at the knee of Trump, with the caption: Well done, my son. I’ve taught you well.

Bob Keefe • Webster Groves