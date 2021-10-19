 Skip to main content
Letter: Parson won't take responsibility for website flaw
Letter: Parson won't take responsibility for website flaw

Gov. Mike Parson press conference

After the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported first to the state and then in a news story that teacher Social Security numbers were at risk of exposure on a state website, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that the state would investigate, calling the newspaper’s actions “hacking.” (Screengrab from video)

 Missouri Governor's office

Regarding "Missouri gov slams paper for uncovering data security flaw" (Oct. 14): Once again, our outspoken Gov. Mike Parson has embarrassed Missouri. Not only has he ignored science in the fight against the pandemic, he has now revealed his lack of enlightenment by threatening to take legal action against the Post-Dispatch and a reporter who obviously had no malicious motive in alerting authorities to the vulnerability of a state website.

Shame on Parson for not taking responsibility and once again letting his lack of knowledge show.

Jay Braden • Manchester

