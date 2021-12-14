Letter: Parson's anti-media campaign has dangerous precedents

Regarding "Parson says he still believes Post-Dispatch reporter broke hacking law" (Dec. 7): Controversial Missouri governors are not new. Nearly 200 years ago, Gov. Lilburn Boggs issued an order of extermination against Mormons in northeast Missouri. Six years later, after fleeing to Illinois, the group’s leader, Joseph Smith, was arrested, lodged in the county jail and killed by an angry mob. Smith also took issue with the publication of a Mormon newspaper, the Nauvoo Expositor, that opposed him.