Letter: Parson's anti-media campaign has dangerous precedents
Regarding "Parson says he still believes Post-Dispatch reporter broke hacking law" (Dec. 7): Controversial Missouri governors are not new. Nearly 200 years ago, Gov. Lilburn Boggs issued an order of extermination against Mormons in northeast Missouri. Six years later, after fleeing to Illinois, the group’s leader, Joseph Smith, was arrested, lodged in the county jail and killed by an angry mob. Smith also took issue with the publication of a Mormon newspaper, the Nauvoo Expositor, that opposed him.

Gov. Mike Parson also has had issues with the press. He has falsely accused the Post-Dispatch of hacking into a database containing Missouri teachers' Social Security numbers. And now, he is leaving Missourians in peril to new future virus variants. The lessons not learned by Smith, and now Parson, is that a free press is essential in keeping citizens informed and safe.

Roderick K. Humphry • Quincy, Ill. 

