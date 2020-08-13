Letter: Parson's bumbling won't draw businesses to Missouri

Regarding “Mixed messages: Despite state guidance, Parson goes maskless, calls coverings ‘dang masks’” (July 14): Missouri’s unelected Gov. Mike Parson has become a media poster boy for states with Republican governors and legislatures that have managed the pandemic poorly. Perhaps it is Parson’s reliability as a source for inane quotes that demonstrates a lack of understanding, just like President Donald Trump.
In any case, Parson’s “dang masks” and other backward remarks hardly position Missouri as the sophisticated leadership state that corporate CEOs look for when choosing future locations for their important facilities.
So, not only has Parson’s poor management brought unnecessary health suffering to Missourians, his demonstrated lack of understanding and/or willful denial of realities involved also have had negative results for the state that are not easily measured, but very real, in terms of lost opportunities for new, high-paying corporate jobs.
Parson has been tested. And Parson has failed Missourians.
That is the point to remember this November.
Arthur Hoffman • St. Louis
