Regarding "Missouri officials planned to thank Post-Dispatch before threatening newspaper, emails show" (Dec. 2): The Federal Bureau of Investigation's cybersecurity experts told Gov. Mike Parson that the Post-Dispatch reporter's work wasn’t a hack. He still proceeds to waste our tax money on a sham investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol, I believe, just because he doesn’t like the Post-Dispatch. In my opinion, this is abuse of power and straight up corruption.