Letter: Parson's lackadaisical virus approach is killing his base

Regarding the editorial "Parson’s allegation of coronavirus ‘propaganda’ is dishonest and dangerous" (July 22): I don't have much regard Gov. Mike Parson's competence. His denial of science is solely responsible for the rise in coronavirus cases in Missouri. We are one of the few states that never had a mask mandate last year, and rural Missouri was not strongly encouraged to make efforts to stop the spread. Parson just went along with Donald Trump and Fox News propaganda about it being no big deal, and he complained about those “dang masks." His reluctance persisted even after he caught the virus himself.

Then he sent the first vaccines to maskless rural Missouri instead of to the bigger cities, where people were wearing masks and following Centers of Disease Control and Prevention protocols. This forced desperate seniors from Kansas City and St. Louis to make two round trips to smaller towns to find vaccine appointments.