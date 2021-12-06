Letter: Parson's mask stand suggests he doesn't value life

Regarding "Parson lashes out after news report reveals his office buried a study showing mask mandates work" (Dec. 3): Gov. Mike Parson’s defense of his decision not to tell Missouri citizens about the safety factors favoring masks includes his tenacity about free choice. He reveals his lack of care for those who voted for him. He apparently relies on Missourians who showed similar support for Donald Trump who once said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and shoot somebody and not lose any voters.