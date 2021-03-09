Letter: Parson's 'one-size-fits-all' vaccine plan is incompetent

Regarding "Rural vaccine surpluses around Missouri spark frustration and questions" (March 7): Any competent farmer knows that you don't put the same amount of seed, fertilizer or herbicide on all of your fields. Each field has different needs, and that's why good farmers test their soils. Based on the way Gov. Mike Parson is distributing vaccines, he evidently must use the sodbuster approach on his farm, putting the same amount of everything on each of his fields. He is currently proving as governor that he does not even have the skills of a good farmer.