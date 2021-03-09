Letter: Parson's 'one-size-fits-all' vaccine plan is incompetent

Regarding "Rural vaccine surpluses around Missouri spark frustration and questions" (March 7): Any competent farmer knows that you don't put the same amount of seed, fertilizer or herbicide on all of your fields. Each field has different needs, and that's why good farmers test their soils. Based on the way Gov. Mike Parson is distributing vaccines, he evidently must use the sodbuster approach on his farm, putting the same amount of everything on each of his fields. He is currently proving as governor that he does not even have the skills of a good farmer.
Even if many Missourians in rural areas don't want to wear masks and aren't overly motivated to get vaccinated, Parson continues his one-size-fits-all approach of sending the vaccines in the same proportions to the population of each county. Hopefully, this will change on March 29 when Parson promises the state will shift its allocations to a system based on the number of unvaccinated, eligible people in each region.
But for now, it looks like our sodbuster governor has confirmed the Peter Principle, demonstrating that he has reached the level above his competency.
Ron Schwarz • St. Louis County