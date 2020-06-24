Letter: Parson's opponent has been mum on his recent actions
Letter: Parson's opponent has been mum on his recent actions

Parson Galloway

Democrat Nicole Galloway (left), Republican Mike Parson (right)

Does Gov. Mike Parson have an opponent in the November election? Really, I know he does. It's just that she's pretty silent. Every once in awhile her spokesperson has something to say, but Parson's presumptive Democratic opponent, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, is out of sight. Is she saving herself for October? Josh Hawley campaigned half his time as Missouri's Attorney General for the Senate. Look what happened. He won. It would be nice to know that our elected officials can do two things at once.

Parson is cutting millions from education in Missouri while leaving policing funds alone. Out-of-state hog farms are despoiling land, water and air around current residents of Missouri with Parson's blessing. He doesn't want to expand Medicaid for our neediest, so now it's on the August ballot, when voter turnout isn't so high and has a better chance of defeat.

You would think a Democratic candidate for governor would be opposed to all of Parson's maneuvers. Maybe she agrees with Parson. Who knows?

Bill Miskall • Dittmer

