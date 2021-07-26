Letter: Parson's vaccine lottery initiative is too little too late

Regarding "Delta variant thrives amid Missouri’s political and public health discord" (July 21): The recent changing of Gov. Mike Parson stance on coronavirus vaccinations has my head spinning. Recently Parson has endorsed vaccinations and even offered monetary lottery chances for getting the vaccines. I suppose that this recommendation implies that his previous stance on vaccinations is to be forgotten.

The problem is that that it's too little and too late. Anyone vaccinated today will not be fully vaccinated for several weeks, depending upon the vaccine they receive.

The delta variant is traveling up Interstate 44 at a fast clip, making no rest stops along its way. It's a deadly race for the citizens of Missouri.

Mary Morgan • Oakville