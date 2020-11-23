 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Partiers will ignore restrictions, gather at home
0 comments

Letter: Partiers will ignore restrictions, gather at home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Some restaurants threaten suit to fight county restrictions

Patrons of Bartolino's South leave the south St. Louis County location on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after a handful of restaurants ignored county Executive Sam Page's order banning indoor dining. At 7:30 p.m. the parking lot was almost full. Some diners ate in a tented existing patio area. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the editorial "Restaurants can sue all they want, but Page is right to impose limits" (Nov. 20): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page might escape oversight by the St. Louis County Council or the courts regarding his recent lockdowns. However, Page may be subject to the unwritten law of unintended consequences.

People will congregate, with little regard for the unenforceable mandates. Without the option of bars or restaurants to go to, people will congregate in their residences. These locations are not subject to mask mandates, capacity controls, ventilation standards and social distancing.

So the law of unintended consequences may rise up to frustrate Page because the ban on indoor dining may motivate residents to assemble in unregulated homes and spread the virus even more.

Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, is a particularly big night for kids coming back from college to party. Once we get past Wednesday night, perhaps Page will become more reasonable to all of the hospitality workers that will never vote for him again. 

John Wehrle • Ladue  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports