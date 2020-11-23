Letter: Partiers will ignore restrictions, gather at home

Regarding the editorial "Restaurants can sue all they want, but Page is right to impose limits" (Nov. 20): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page might escape oversight by the St. Louis County Council or the courts regarding his recent lockdowns. However, Page may be subject to the unwritten law of unintended consequences.

People will congregate, with little regard for the unenforceable mandates. Without the option of bars or restaurants to go to, people will congregate in their residences. These locations are not subject to mask mandates, capacity controls, ventilation standards and social distancing.

So the law of unintended consequences may rise up to frustrate Page because the ban on indoor dining may motivate residents to assemble in unregulated homes and spread the virus even more.

Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, is a particularly big night for kids coming back from college to party. Once we get past Wednesday night, perhaps Page will become more reasonable to all of the hospitality workers that will never vote for him again.

John Wehrle • Ladue