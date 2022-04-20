Letter: Partisan bickering undermines effort to fend off China

Why has the United States become suicidal? For decades, this country’s major political parties have been at each other’s throats. It began well before the Soviet Union imploded.

Meanwhile, China has emerged as the new Stalinist Russia. Unlike the old USSR, the world’s economy is solidly in China's grasp. As Beijing forms an innovative partnership with Russia, leaving the issues addressing humanity behind, America continues to destroy itself with partisan bickering.

Squabbling debate continues, blind to the decline of America's democracy. Our economic prowess won’t last, and the threat of cyberwar calls America's military superiority into question.

All Americans must read and understand John Donne’s poem, “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Because it tolls for us.

James D. Cook • Schaumburg, Illinois