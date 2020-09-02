Letter: Partisan fear-mongering only helps tear nation apart

What should voters fear after Election Day? According to both recently concluded national political conventions, if the other party wins, the consequences will be catastrophic. The economy, the pandemic and racial unrest will be mishandled, resulting in a bleak future.
This trio of issues is the tip of the iceberg of negative partisanship that could sink our nation. Bursts of negative partisanship are designed to capitalize on animosity to the opposition party. History teaches us that this friend-enemy dichotomy has frightening implications.
In contemporary American politics, “Anger and fear is what gets people to the polls,” former White House adviser Steve Bannon said in 2018. Each party accuses the other of stirring feelings not just of frustration but fear and anger.
To avoid this iceberg, Americans should heed the words of the late Republican Sen. John McCain: “Let’s trust each other. … Let’s return to regular order. We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle.”
In the United States, there is more that unites us than divides us.
John C. Schafer • Hannibal, Mo.
