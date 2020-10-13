 Skip to main content
Letter: Partisan Post-Dispatch overlooks Ashcroft and Schmitt
Letter: Partisan Post-Dispatch overlooks Ashcroft and Schmitt

Regarding the editorials “We recommend Yinka Faleti for Missouri secretary of state” (Sept. 29) and “We recommend Rich Finneran for Missouri attorney general” (Sept. 30): The Post-Dispatch just waived the Democrat flag in not endorsing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. These are two outstanding St. Louis County lawyers who are honest and capable public servants. They have served Missouri well and deserve reelection.

Gene McNary • Chesterfield

Former St. Louis County Executive

