There is sufficient evidence to impeach President Donald Trump for seeking personal favor from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in exchange for releasing military aid authorized by Congress. Republicans continue to stand with Trump, who claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any support. You can expect loud celebrations when impeachment fails in Senate, similar to acquittal of O.J. Simpson.
Abraham Lincoln’s party has mutated, trampling age-old human norms, dividing families when obvious facts are disputed. Civility is compromised by repetitive lies. Evil wins when good people refuse to resist. We handed the country to a man with no record of service, who dodged paying his taxes, and profited from fraudulent education and charity setups. He is easily the most successful con man rising to the highest position under our watch. We deserve better.
Mohinder Partap • Ladue