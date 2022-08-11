Letter: Party of millionaires targets millionaire beer heiress

Regarding " Class warfare: GOP seeks to make Valentine’s wealth a liability in US Senate run" (Aug. 5): I think it's hilarious that the Republican Party is going after Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine because she's a multi-millionaire. GOP nominee Eric Schmitt isn't exactly a poor boy from Bridgeton. He has assets of about $ 1 million.

Also, if Schmitt is so against people with money, why does he grovel at the feet of billionaire ex-President Donald Trump? Valentine could have sat back and done nothing in her life, but instead became a nurse to serve and help people in need.