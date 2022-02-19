Letter: Pass voting rights act to level the playing field for voters

Regarding “Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster” (Jan. 20): I’ve been enthralled watching the Olympics. But what would happen if U.S. athletes were told they couldn’t have access to drinking water, or they couldn’t compete if their Olympic credentials were mailed in and not presented in person? Chances are we wouldn’t win any medals. In my opinion, this is what’s going on trying to cast a ballot.

Some states are denying mail-in ballots and prohibiting bringing water or food to those waiting in the voting line. Some states are closing polling places and voters are being forced to wait in long lines at the few remaining places. Years from now, when our voting is just cosmetic like it is some countries, we will say that we had an opportunity to fix this, but we were too busy to do it.

I am unclear as to why one party is opposed to everyone voting. Do they want to be known as cheaters? A national voting rights act would fix many of these problems. I believe Congress should revisit this issue and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act immediately.

Anne Worth • St. Charles