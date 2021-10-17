Letter: Pass voting rights bills now; infrastructure can wait

Regarding “Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill” (Oct. 14): The fundamental power of our individual vote is at risk. I hope President Joe Biden focuses more on combatting those who are trying to rob us citizens of our power.

In my opinion, here’s what Congress must immediately concentrate on, if the power of the people is to be rescued: 1) Pass the “For the People Act,” H.B.1, which would define national standards for fair voting and protect citizen oversight of elections; 2) Pass the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” S. 4263, to protect voting rights of minorities, prevent states from gerrymandering and open to public scrutiny the books on big donors; and 3) Reform, or even abolish, the Electoral College system.

Too many state legislative bodies have been suborned by the radical, power-hungry right. They gleefully set about to take power from the people in multiple ways, not the least of which is influencing elections by replacing election supervisors when they don’t like the results of the vote. Let these elected officials be on the public record as voting against the rights of citizens.