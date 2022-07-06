Letter: Past candidates make him skeptical of Danforth pick

Regarding "Danforth Super PAC to spend up to $20M to lift independent John Wood in Senate race" (June 30): I have respected and admired former U.S. Sen. John Danforth's service to our country my entire life. I have voted for him. I voted for many Republicans until the early 90’s when Newt Gingrich led the party away from a conservative ideology toward a totally contrarian philosophy. Mitch McConnell stated his goal was to oppose anything President Barack Obama proposed. The GOP has now become a cult of personality. With very few exceptions, they know that Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election. Yet most support the lie. The GOP has lost its conscience.

I applaud Senator Danforth for his insight and current attempt to find a middle ground between the extremes. I believe a third, more centrist party would have a very positive effect on American politics. However, I believe he bears at least some responsibility for the far-right extremism. Without him, we wouldn’t have Justice Clarence Thomas and his inflammatory impact on the Supreme Court’s recent rulings. While the right decries ‘liberal activist judges,’ he wants to revisit contraception, same-sex marriage, and private sexual relations. Danforth also mentored and promoted U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley whose fist-pumping, combative style has nothing to do with improving America but everything with serving his ambition.

While I applaud Senator Danforth's goals, because of his past recommendations, I am very skeptical of his backing another conservative for senator as a moderate candidate.

Mark Marting • Affton