Letter: Past generations not burdened with high tuition fees

Regarding the letter "Taxpayers shouldn’t shoulder the student debt of others" (Aug. 29): While there are inequities involved in student loan forgiveness, there is simply no reasonable equivalence between the burdens of today's students and those experienced by students in the past.

When I attended Washington University School of Law in the early 1980s, the annual tuition was about $8,000. I also received a generous scholarship, which enabled me to apply most of my student loans to living expenses. I have long since paid off these loans.

Current tuition at Washington University is about $64,488 with added expenses totaling over $25,000, many of which are mandatory. Do not believe the myth that all lawyers make good money. I can assure you that they do not, nor do other graduates necessarily make enough to repay their loans. The burden to be shouldered by these students is not comparable to mine, and I do not begrudge these, or any other students, the small break afforded by the current policy.

Kathy Wright • Richmond Heights

