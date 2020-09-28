 Skip to main content
Letter: 'Patriotic education' would whitewash shameful past
Letter: 'Patriotic education' would whitewash shameful past

Regarding “Princeton faces federal inquiry after admitting racism in education” (Sept. 19): The Department of Education in the Donald Trump years is as much an oxymoron as the Department of Justice. While justice and the Constitution take a back seat to silencing the president’s detractors under Attorney General William Barr, the Department of Education is now trying to define what schools can teach about American history, calling it “patriotic education.”

As universities come to terms with past inequalities and try to move forward with transparency, along comes the Education Department to threaten “a commission to thwart … left-wing propaganda.”

As Princeton confronts past sins, the Department of Education now wants to demand repayment of federal funding it received for complying with nondiscrimination laws, stating that the university’s admission of past inequalities makes it ineligible for the funds. I would think Trump’s department would reward it. Sure, this may be just another rallying cry to please the president’s supporters, but it paints a picture of what he would do if he could. And it’s sadly a modern day version of how laws are used to suppress. Trump wants to whitewash our past, present, and future, and there are a shocking number of people standing in wait with a brush.

All this from a president afraid to let anyone see his college transcripts.

Laura Gonsalves • St. Louis County

