Letter: ‘Patriotic’ Republicans should help VA caregivers

Regarding “Parson nixes pay raises for caregivers at Missouri’s veterans homes” (Jan. 24): It is simply unconscionable for Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to deny wage increases for caregivers at state-run nursing homes for military veterans. Supposedly patriotic Republicans are quick to wave the flag and claim support for our military members, but when it comes to truly supporting veterans, they are the first to retreat.
These low-paid jobs are dirty, difficult and thankless. No one should have to do that kind of work for the current level of income. Increasing it slightly would also help with the serious employee turnover problem. There is simply no valid excuse or reason to do otherwise.
Larry McLane • Creve Coeur