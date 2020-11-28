Letter: Patrons should reject restaurants that sued Page

Regarding “Battle over indoor dining restrictions continues in St. Louis County as restaurants file suit” (Nov. 19): I would like to thank the restaurant owners who have filed this lawsuit. They have given me a handy list of locations to avoid in the future. Obtaining the list was so convenient. I simply downloaded the first page of this lawsuit where all the restaurants’ names are listed. Sure, it was a shame to see longtime family and business favorites like Citizen Kane’s and The Crossings on the suit. Yet, c’est la vie. They made their choice, and now I will make mine.