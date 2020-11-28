Letter: Patrons should reject restaurants that sued Page

Regarding “Battle over indoor dining restrictions continues in St. Louis County as restaurants file suit” (Nov. 19): I would like to thank the restaurant owners who have filed this lawsuit. They have given me a handy list of locations to avoid in the future. Obtaining the list was so convenient. I simply downloaded the first page of this lawsuit where all the restaurants’ names are listed. Sure, it was a shame to see longtime family and business favorites like Citizen Kane’s and The Crossings on the suit. Yet, c’est la vie. They made their choice, and now I will make mine.
These restaurants are suing to overturn the health and safety mandates that every government and university health authority has recommended to prevent the spread of this deadly pandemic. Case in point, people don’t wait until someone gets sick to wash the dishes or clean the toilets. It’s done to prevent illness in the first place. These mandates are the same thing, prevention. These restaurants won’t see my family again.
Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.