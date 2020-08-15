Letter: Patty Prewitt wrongly convicted and deserves release

Regarding “From Chillicothe to Pacific, COVID-19 spreads like wildfire through Missouri prisons” (Aug. 1): The Post-Dispatch continues to call attention from time to time to the situation of inmate Patricia Prewitt, most recently in the Tony Messenger column about the spread of the coronavirus in Missouri prisons. I am always happy to see these comments. Prewitt is currently in the Chillicothe Correctional Center, one of the coronavirus hot spots. She is serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband 35 years ago.
Aisha Sultan, another Post-Dispatch columnist, has recently made a documentary about Prewitt, “33 and Counting.” Sultan examines the shoddy police work, the failure to collect fingerprints and other evidence and the distortion of existing evidence that led to Prewitt’s conviction. She interviews inmates who have been counseled, comforted, mentored and encouraged by Prewitt during their incarceration.
What Prewitt has achieved while serving her sentence has been amazing. She has been a major participant in, and supporter of, the Prison Performing Arts program begun by my late wife Agnes Wilcox. The two looked forward to celebrating together Prewitt’s release from prison. Now that can never happen. I hope I live to see that day.
Bob Wilcox • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.