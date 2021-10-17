Letter: Pay caregivers more or future will be dire for the disabled

Regarding “‘Really good people leave’: Low wages, hard work drive out caregivers for disabled” (Sept. 27): Like Maria Fields in this article, I too cannot find reliable caregivers. I’m 21 and have a rare genetic disorder that mimics autism and cerebral palsy, and I am non-speaking. I attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis and use an iPad and letter board to communicate with those around me. My success depends on caregivers to help me eat, dress, move and communicate, as well as meet my social, emotional and recreational goals. And to live my best life, the level of support I require rivals that of the late physicist Stephen Hawking.