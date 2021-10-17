Letter: Pay caregivers more or future will be dire for the disabled

Regarding “‘Really good people leave’: Low wages, hard work drive out caregivers for disabled” (Sept. 27): Like Maria Fields in this article, I too cannot find reliable caregivers. I’m 21 and have a rare genetic disorder that mimics autism and cerebral palsy, and I am non-speaking. I attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis and use an iPad and letter board to communicate with those around me. My success depends on caregivers to help me eat, dress, move and communicate, as well as meet my social, emotional and recreational goals. And to live my best life, the level of support I require rivals that of the late physicist Stephen Hawking.
If the caregiver shortage remains, I will spend my later years uncertain of my future care. I already dread contemplating who will provide my care when my family is unable. Without state funding, I cannot afford to employ the support staff I require for even basic needs. Moreover, I require physical support to communicate, a basic human right.
As the number of disabled individuals increases, so too will the number of caregivers required. If no solution arises, increased abuse and neglect results, and already underpaid and overworked staff burn out, leaving those like me with no daily support.