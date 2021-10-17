 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Pay caregivers more or future will be dire for the disabled
0 comments

Letter: Pay caregivers more or future will be dire for the disabled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Supporting Maria

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into taking care of Maria," said direct-support professional Lisa Kaliski, who helps Maria Fields get the last spoonful of medicine mixed in with her yogurt during breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Fields' home in Florissant. Kaliski is part of team of direct-support professionals that provide care and companionship for 34-year-old Fields, who is blind and has developmental disabilities. Other duties as a direct-support professional include teaching independent life skills, dispensing medicine, cooking, cleaning, chauffeuring and entertaining Fields out in the community. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “‘Really good people leave’: Low wages, hard work drive out caregivers for disabled” (Sept. 27): Like Maria Fields in this article, I too cannot find reliable caregivers. I’m 21 and have a rare genetic disorder that mimics autism and cerebral palsy, and I am non-speaking. I attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis and use an iPad and letter board to communicate with those around me. My success depends on caregivers to help me eat, dress, move and communicate, as well as meet my social, emotional and recreational goals. And to live my best life, the level of support I require rivals that of the late physicist Stephen Hawking.

If the caregiver shortage remains, I will spend my later years uncertain of my future care. I already dread contemplating who will provide my care when my family is unable. Without state funding, I cannot afford to employ the support staff I require for even basic needs. Moreover, I require physical support to communicate, a basic human right.

As the number of disabled individuals increases, so too will the number of caregivers required. If no solution arises, increased abuse and neglect results, and already underpaid and overworked staff burn out, leaving those like me with no daily support.

I believe lawmakers should support wage increases for caregivers. If you or a loved one someday needs this service, this too becomes your reality. Do not wait until that happens.

Andrew Simmons • O’Fallon, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News