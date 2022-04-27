 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pay our teachers more before restoring state Capitol

Regarding “Missouri’s Capitol set for $300 million makeover” (April 21): What is the Missouri Legislature thinking? They want to renovate the state Capitol while voting against pay raises for teachers. Missouri currently ranks last in the U.S. for starting teacher salaries, at $32,000 per year. Some of Missouri’s teachers earn less than minimum wage in some districts. Gov. Mike Parson proposed allocating only $22 million to raise our teacher salaries to $38,000 a year, which is still pitiful. This is about our teachers, the ones who educate our children, including the children of lawmakers. Their salaries should be doubled or tripled to recruit and retain them.

Low pay is a big reason why so many teachers are leaving the profession. It’s tough to work hard all day at school and need a second job to pay the bills. We also need to pay the school support staff better as well.

Capitol renovations should only be considered if our teachers are the highest paid in the country. The fact that Missouri is dead last in teacher pay, below Montana and Mississippi, is beyond disgraceful.

Karen S. Kalish • Clayton

