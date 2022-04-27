Letter: Pay our teachers more before restoring state Capitol

Regarding “Missouri’s Capitol set for $300 million makeover” (April 21): What is the Missouri Legislature thinking? They want to renovate the state Capitol while voting against pay raises for teachers. Missouri currently ranks last in the U.S. for starting teacher salaries, at $32,000 per year. Some of Missouri’s teachers earn less than minimum wage in some districts. Gov. Mike Parson proposed allocating only $22 million to raise our teacher salaries to $38,000 a year, which is still pitiful. This is about our teachers, the ones who educate our children, including the children of lawmakers. Their salaries should be doubled or tripled to recruit and retain them.