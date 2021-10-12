 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Paying down the national debt is duty for all taxpayers
0 comments

Letter: Paying down the national debt is duty for all taxpayers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Token of all tokens: Could a $1T coin fix the debt limit?

FILE - This May 4, 2021, photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington. It would be the token of all tokens: a $1 trillion coin, minted by the U.S. government, then cashed in to flood the treasury with cash and solve a political impasse over suspending the debt limit. The idea is getting some attention in Washington as an Oct. 18 deadline approaches, with Democrats and Republicans deadlocked over how to stave off an unprecedented credit default. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding "McConnell says he won't help Dems raise debt limit again" (Oct. 8): The bad news is that the government has not been collecting enough taxes for the past 70 years or so. In the early 1950s, the debt was $260 billion. Today’s “debt clock” is closing in on $28 trillion. The difference is the amount the debt has grown in 70 years. The average over those seven decades is $396 billion per year that the government spent more than the taxes collected. Yes, a simple average doesn’t account for inflation. And practitioners of the dismal science (economics) like to compare the debt to the gross domestic product.

Those points only distract from the fact that elected officials from both parties have contributed to the problem. Each side has had its turns at spending for their priorities, but there has been no sustained effort to collect enough taxes to pay down the debt. The government must pay for all the things we need it to do for us. All taxpayers will need to pay for that. All means not just the top 1% or 10%.

Frank Wilderspin • University City

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News