Letter: Paying down the national debt is duty for all taxpayers

Regarding "McConnell says he won't help Dems raise debt limit again" (Oct. 8): The bad news is that the government has not been collecting enough taxes for the past 70 years or so. In the early 1950s, the debt was $260 billion. Today’s “debt clock” is closing in on $28 trillion. The difference is the amount the debt has grown in 70 years. The average over those seven decades is $396 billion per year that the government spent more than the taxes collected. Yes, a simple average doesn’t account for inflation. And practitioners of the dismal science (economics) like to compare the debt to the gross domestic product.