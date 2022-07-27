Letter: Paying home health attendants is Christian thing to do

Gov. Mike Parson and many Missouri lawmakers claim to adhere to Christian beliefs, but when it comes to assisting those living with a severe disability, best of luck. My son suffered a spinal cord injury while a passenger in a car accident in 1989. He was hospitalized for six months and has no use or feeling below his shoulders. Remarkably, he returned to college and received his degree. At the beginning of his injury, there were all types of help for people in his situation. Now, 33 years later, it has become more and more difficult for him to live. He and his attendants have more and more hoops to jump through for the attendants’ disgracefully small income, which involves extremely hard and demanding work.

Currently, the agency that he must use is paying $11.30 an hour. There are no benefits of any kind except the knowledge that they are helping someone who cannot live without their assistance. But that does little to pay their bills.

The point of this is that Missouri needs to do more to help those who need it most. Being a quadriplegic is a very stressful life, and not knowing if the person will be able to get up in the morning, go to bed at night or eat does not help ease the stress. These attendants need to make as much money as a McDonald’s worker. Our government needs to do more.

Ellen Pund • Berger, Mo.