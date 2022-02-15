Letter: Paying staffers lousy wages will hurt children's welfare

Regarding "Missouri House advances plan for smaller state worker raises" (Feb. 9): Republicans seem determined to undermine government whenever possible — the cost to Missouri citizens notwithstanding. They are not only antigovernment but hostile to democracy itself. They persistently ignore the will of voters whenever it does not serve their parochial interests.

There are costs. Keeping the pay of state workers as low as possible not only means that the most skilled and experienced will be difficult to recruit and impossible to keep. Thus, institutional knowledge and wisdom are constantly lost and “the wheel must be reinvented,” impairing services to citizens. The result is unnecessary suffering by countless Missourians. While flaunting their concern for fetuses, they sabotage efforts to preserve the health and the very lives of hundreds of thousands of Missourians.

Consider the Missouri Department of Social Services, Children's Division. The work of protecting children from abuse is incredibly draining and demands great skill. To pay those staffers meagerly seriously undermines those efforts. Excellent workers hang on as long as they can but inevitably leave for the sake of their own families. So the agency is chronically understaffed, increasing stress on the remaining workers and the number of children who fall through the cracks.

Similar stories emerge from other state agencies. The next time GOP legislators proclaim their deep pro-life commitments, voters should recall actions such as these that do serious, sometimes mortal, harm to Missouri families.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield