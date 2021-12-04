Letter: Payout could fund training center for trade workers

Regarding “St. Louis, NFL agree to $790 million settlement in Rams lawsuit, Goodell approves” (Nov. 25): I work in the construction supply business. Every day I talk to contractors from many different trades, and the question that is usually asked is: Who is going to do trade work in 10 or 20 years from now? All of the trades are hurting for workers.

So here’s my idea on how to spend the Rams settlement money: Knock down a blighted area of north St. Louis and build a trades training center. A large building with a large parking lot. A building where you can train carpenters, electricians, plumbers and floor layers all under one roof.

Ask local corporations to contribute and establish a transportation system that can get people to these training centers and back home at the end of the day, or even develop a transportation system strictly for these trades. Also, provide the proper clothing for the trainees, so they feel like a carpenter, electrician or plumber. Reach out to Levi’s, Wrangler or Hanes to see if they can help.