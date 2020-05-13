Letter: Payroll tax cut is just scheme to kill Social Security

President Donald Trump is determined to destroy Social Security. He said recently on a Fox News Town Hall he will not sign on to a new stimulus unless there is a payroll tax cut. Note: The payroll tax is not income tax. It is the separate account that strictly funds Social Security and Medicare. Eliminating it would not help the unemployed, and the employed do not need the help. So why cut it — except to secretly fulfill his desire to eliminate Social Security? The pandemic might kill over 100,000. Doing away with Social Security would cause the death of millions who depend on it for their livelihood.
Of course, we could always increase out taxes and support retirees. Which is better, seniors supporting themselves or workers supporting them?
Martin Walsh • Glendale
Missouri Alliance for Retired Americans
