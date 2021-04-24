Letter: Peaceful protests, not hate, key to end racial prejudice

Regarding “’Sliver of hope.’ Relief, caution as America absorbs verdict” (April 21): The potential for wide-scale and violent protests loomed large over the landscape were Derek Chauvin found not guilty. Instead, what we witnessed was a rather small gathering of peaceful protesters expressing their views and the police redirecting traffic around the area to help avoid any confrontations. It worked.
Now, if only future peaceful protests could be conducted, perhaps the message would be heard and not drowned out in a cacophony of hateful shouts and broken glass.
Arlie Appler • Cuba, Mo.